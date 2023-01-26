When adolescence arrives, the center of the universe changes for a child. It is a complicated stage, a conjugation between childhood and adulthood. Home is no longer a safe place, children move away from their parents and get closer to their friends, happiness and sadness happen on the street, at school and, in these technological times, on the Internet.

Parental love is no longer enough, they need the acceptance of their friends and peers. Adolescence is a strange combination of shyness and anger; It is that time of life in which everything is lived with more intensity; it is imperative for them to belong to a group of equals.

Thus, they begin to form their identity, new behaviors and develop sexually, also to experience physical, psychological, emotional and social changes by awakening sexual desire and that curiosity to know, explore; and when trying to answer their concerns they come to pornography.

Minors have access to multiple and varied sexual and pornographic content easily, affordably and anonymously, which is alarming. This puts them in a situation of vulnerability; They are full of doubts and due to the lack of communication in most families regarding sexuality issues, adolescents resort to the peer group to clear up their questions, or to the Internet, which becomes the main source of education. sex for children and young people.

Currently, young people have access to sexual and pornographic content on their cell phones, on their school support devices and through social networks, being exposed to a large number of explicit sexual photographs and videos.

Most of the time the exposure occurs accidentally, because they reach this content while browsing the Internet or social networks, with search engines to do their tasks, opening links of advertisements or advertisements. Adolescence is a stage in which sensations are sought, discovering the world; This, added to the lack of sexual education and unlimited access at an early age to explicit sexual content, can lead them to misinterpret the sexual issues they view, generate problematic sexualized behaviors, and risky actions.

All this pushes them to a certain predisposition to initiate sexual activity at an early age, to distort gender roles, to the objectification of women and to sexual aggressiveness. Due to their lack of maturity, it is difficult to differentiate reality and fiction, therefore, adolescents can come to believe that violence is not violence and become numb; This new virtual refuge generates ambiguity between the material real and the digital real.

This technological revolution and the need for acceptance and popularity among adolescents has given rise to sexting, that is, the action of sending photos and videos with sexual content, taken or recorded by adolescents themselves.

We are facing a serious problem because young people, due to characteristics of their age, are not aware of the risk involved in this action, which makes them extremely vulnerable.

Sexting causes the adolescent to lose privacy, its content can be easily shared and end up in the hands of people who will misuse it, becoming the target of harassing, threatening, blackmailing, and personal degradation behaviors or being victims of criminal behavior such as grooming, cyberbullying or sextortion of the person in the photographs and videos.

We can prevent adolescents from having unlimited access to pornography and protect them from risky situations such as sexting with the correct tools. Limits must be established on technology: agree on certain hours of gaming and browsing, use of the Internet in common places in the home, use software to block and restrict certain content or that provide a history of the pages visited, but the most important thing is adequate communication and healthy sexual education at home and at school to provide them with tools that allow them to protect their health, their well-being and dignity. We were all teenagers, it’s just a difficult stage that will pass over the years.