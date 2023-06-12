Sexual minorities | A Finnish pastor was the target of a homophobic attack in Tallinn, the attacker reportedly spoke of Russia

The pastor had been speaking on the closing day of the Pride event when a young man had entered a gay bar with a knife and attacked him.

Finnish a pastor has been attacked in a gay bar in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia. Attacked Patrick Tiainen has told about what happened on Instagram.

Tiainen had been speaking at Bar X at the event organized on the closing day of the Baltic Pride event.

“I had just apologized to those present for how in the name of God I had been hurt and offended, when a young man stepped in and asked where the gay pastor was,” Tiainen writes.

“He hit and tried to stab me, but I fought back with my hand so that the knife only grazed the corner of my eye and my arm. “

Tiainen says that his friend repelled the second blow. The man was finally brought ashore, but according to Tiainen, he was still shouting God’s revenge.

Tiainen and his friend received minor injuries in the attack. The pastor says that several bones in his face were broken. In his update, he thanks the bystanders for their brave actions, as well as the police and medical staff.

“We don’t let anger win,” Tiainen sums up.

The event the sponsoring local group of homosexual Christians says on Facebookthat a total of three people were taken to the emergency room.

The event had started around two o’clock in the afternoon in a popular gay bar in the city center. In the middle of the event, a well-dressed young man who spoke Russian had entered the bar. According to the group, the man was not drunk.

The newcomer sitting at the table had asked who the speaker was. After this, he attacked the pastor, beat him and threw a knife at him, the group says.

The people who participated in the event and the bartenders had stopped the man and held him until the police and two ambulances had arrived.

According to the group, the attacker was a Russian citizen who shouted, among other things, that God hates homosexuals. The group describes the attack as a hate crime with a religious motive.

Estonians Postman-magazine and Delphi-news site, the police have confirmed the attack. According to a police representative, the emergency center received a report before three o’clock in the afternoon, according to which a 25-year-old man had attacked a 30-year-old man in Tallinn.

In addition to the target of the attack, a 49-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man who were protecting him were injured. The ambulance took the trio to the hospital. The police arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of a crime and started an investigation into the case. The media do not mention more specific investigation titles.

The incident has been reported in Finland before at least Evening newspaper.

Tit founded the neo-charismatic Usko sana church in Kokkola at the age of 20.

HS interviewed Tiai in 2017 and after that in 2018, when Tiainen had left the leadership of the church. Tiainen said at the time having accepted his homosexuality.