Sexual health | Researchers: Erection training could prevent impotence

Crucially important cells multiply if there are frequent erections.

Regular an erection may be important for the penis to maintain its ability to become rigid, researchers at the Karolinska Institute think based on their recent study.

“We found that more frequent erections increase the number of cells that enable an erection,” says the leader of the study Christian Göritz from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

Karolinska Institutet and Uppsala University researchers found in a mouse studythat fibroblasts, the fibroblasts of the connective tissue, play an unknown but important role in erection.

The swelling and hardening of the penis is known to be caused by the swelling tissue filling up with blood.

The fibroblasts of the cyst respond to the neurotransmitter noradrenaline so that the blood vessels expand and more blood enters the penis. How efficiently it happens depends on the number of cells.

Research showed that the frequency of erections affected the number of cells in experimental animals. The more erections, the more cells and vice versa.

“It's not really a miracle. When you train, your body adapts. If you run regularly, your spirit starts to run better,” says Göritz On the website of the Karolinska Institute.

Based on the researchers' observations, aged mice have fewer fibroblast cells in the penis than young ones, which was also reflected in less blood flow. In humans, too, erections weaken with age.

The researchers think that it would be possible to fight impotence by training an erection in the same way that you can maintain your muscles with gym training and endurance condition by running.

Göritz says this was not shown in the study. However, the assumption is reasonable for him.

Can you then draw conclusions about humans based on mice?

Göritz says that the basic mechanisms of an erection are very similar in mammals, but most mammals still have something that humans don't: a penile bone. Therefore, in humans, the importance of blood circulation is even greater.

Correction 9 February 2024 at 20:20: Corrected the spelling of the word fibroblast.