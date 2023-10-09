Monday, October 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sexual health | “I felt relief when I was informed that I was sterile” – According to the professor, Finns could resort to vasectomy more diligently than at present

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Sexual health | “I felt relief when I was informed that I was sterile” – According to the professor, Finns could resort to vasectomy more diligently than at present

Juuso Kekkonen had a vasectomy about 10 years ago. Kekkonen says that his vasectomy has been questioned repeatedly not only in healthcare but also in his own family circle. Picture: Anna Huovinen / HS

Vasectomy changed Juuso Kekkonen’s life and brought a new kind of joy to sex. Compared to wealthy countries, Finland’s vasectomy rates are really low, even though the procedure is minor and its preventive effect is excellent.

“I felt great relief when I got the information from the lab that I’m sterile.”

“The operation was simple, easy and quick.”

“I recommend it to everyone who has a full number of children or who does not want children.”

These comments are from three men who described their vasectomy in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat.

#Sexual #health #felt #relief #informed #sterile #professor #Finns #resort #vasectomy #diligently #present

See also  Air traffic exposes power of illegal mining in Yanomami land
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Climate technology | Carbon dioxide vacuum cleaners are making an appearance, and the United States plans to support large pilot plants

Climate technology | Carbon dioxide vacuum cleaners are making an appearance, and the United States plans to support large pilot plants

Recommended

No Result
View All Result