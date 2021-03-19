Sexual harassment The coach who granted the relationship to the 14-year-old received a lifetime ban in Estonia

The case has sparked a debate in Estonia about the need to raise the protection age.

A minor the football coach who issued the relationship with his coach Getulis Aurelio Fredo is subject to a lifetime ban. The matter is reported by the Estonian Broadcasting Corporation ERR.

The penalty was imposed by the Disciplinary Committee of the Estonian Football Association EJL.

The uproar originated last week after the current name Mia Belle Trisna a former footballer accused Fredo of sexual harassment that began when he took private practice lessons from him.

According to Trisna, the harassment began in 2007 when she was 14 years old and continued until she was 21 years old. Trisna is now 27 years old and Fredo is 66 years old.

Fredo has admitted the relationship but denied the abuse. He says everything happened by consensus. In Estonia, the protection age is 14 years. She has worked as a coach for Nõmme Kalju in Tallinn, when it came to light as a coach for the women’s team.

Police have also begun investigating the case.

The case has sparked a debate in Estonia about the need to raise the protection age. Minister of Social Affairs Signe Riisalo has already promised to make a proposal to raise the age limit.

Fredo has also coached in Finland before moving to Estonia.