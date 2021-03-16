Sexual harassment The case of a coach who admitted a relationship with a 14-year-old girl ended up in a police investigation in Estonia

The scandal over Estonia has sparked debate over raising the age of protection.

Estonia a stirring sexual harassment scandal is swelling. Estonian Broadcasting Corporation ERR says on its websitethat the police have also launched an investigation into a case in which a football coach has admitted a relationship with his 14-year-old coach.

In addition, the country’s football association says the cases have revealed suspicions that the club was aware of the matter.

Nowadays name Mia Belle Trisna used to prosecute a former football player last week Getulio Aurelio Fredoa sexual harassment that began when he took private practice classes from Fredo. According to Trisna, the harassment began in 2007 when she was 14 years old and continued until she was 21 years old. Trisna is now 27 years old and Fredo is 66 years old.

Fredo has admitted the relationship but denied the abuse. He says everything happened by consensus. In Estonia, the protection age is 14 years. She has worked as a coach for Nõmme Kalju in Tallinn, when it came to light as a coach for the women’s team.

Nõmme Kalju’s women’s team has defended its coach. According to them, Fredo has been the victim of an insult campaign.

Case submitted to the police for investigation the Estonian Football Association, whose Secretary General Anne Rei justified the matter by a possible crime.

“If, based on the information we receive, a crime may have occurred, it is our duty to provide the material to the police as soon as possible. We have done it now, ”Rei said.

“Possible disciplinary action and a police investigation are two different things. One is based on the law, the other on the rules and principles of football. ”

Trisnan in addition, another player Birgit Tikk accused Fredo of sexual harassment. He said Fredon touched her improperly during the massage.

Communications Manager of the Estonian Football Association Mihkel Uiboleht in turn, says that more suspected cases have been found than the two previously reported. He did not tell the ERR the exact amount. Uiboleht also said, according to the ERR, that in two of the cases, more than one person claims that the club was aware of the matter.

The case has sparked a debate in Estonia about the need to raise the protection age. Minister of Social Affairs Signe Riisalo has already promised to make a proposal to raise the age limit.

Getulio Aurelio Fredo has also coached in Finland before moving to Estonia.