Sexual harassment The baseball leader was fired, sending dozens of sexist text messages and pictures to the reporter

Baseball Sports Director of the New York Forest, who plays in the NBL League Jared Porter got fired on Tuesday after being washed in just a few weeks. The reason is inappropriate text messages and images that Porter sent to a sports reporter in 2016 when he worked for the NBL club Chicago Cubs.

“We’ve fired Jared Porter this morning. There must be zero tolerance for such behavior, ”Mets, the owner Steve Cohen told Twitter.

Porter’s text messages were reported by a sports website ESPN, who took over the communications. Porter admits to sending messages to a sports reporter who is not mentioned by name, but she is a woman by gender.

Porter sent dozens of messages. At first, the communication was harmless, and the woman also responded to them. After Porter had posted a picture of her bottling pants, the woman stopped responding to the messages.

Eventually, one of the posts, according to ESPN, contained a picture of a penis in Porter’s erection. To ESPN, Porter argued that the picture was not “of him” and that it was a joke picture from a humorous picture bank.

Mets hired Porter, 41, in December on a four-year contract.

“I have talked directly with Jared Porter’s events dating back to 2016. We got them to our attention the first time tonight [maanantaina]. Jared has admitted to me a serious error of judgment, taken full responsibility, shown remorse and apologized for his actions, ”President of the Forest Sandy Alderson stated in a press release on Monday.

A new director of Mets was planned for Porter when Alderson, 72, is completely out of the club.

According to ESPN, the target of the messages was a woman who came to the United States from abroad to do stuff about the MLB League.

According to ESPN, the woman said she left journalism because of the messages and returned to her home country.

