Sexual harassment | The assistant accuses the action actor of harassment during the filming of the movie Fast Five

Action actor Vin Diesel has forced his assistant to touch his genitals despite her objections, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.

American actress Vin Diesel accused of sexual harassment. tell BBC and The Guardian.

Diesel, real name, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles Mark Sinclairwould have approached his then-assistant in a hotel room in Atlanta in 2010, Fast Five during the shooting of the film.

The assistant also claims in his indictment that Diesel terminated his employment right after the incident.

Vin Diesel, through his representatives, has denied that he is guilty and that he has heard about the alleged events for the first time.

According to the lawsuit Diesel would have groped her in a luxury hotel room, even though the assistant had clearly expressed that he was not interested in getting close.

According to The Guardin, the assistant would have succeeded in knocking Diesel down in his struggle, but when he got up, he would have pressed the assistant against the wall, preventing him from leaving the room. Then Diesel would have forcibly kissed, forced the assistant to touch his penis and then satisfied himself.

Some hours after the incident, according to the suit, the assistant received a contact from Vin Diesel's production company, where he worked, and heard that he had been fired.

In the lawsuit, Diesel is also accused of, among other things, discrimination based on gender, emotional harassment and illegal dismissal.

Vin Diesel is also known as a producer of his films. He is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood.