Sexual harassment Marilyn Manson lost roles in two TV series, the record company was also fired – Regards accusations of exploitation as a “creepy distortion of reality”

Record label Loma Vista is no longer collaborating with Marilyn Manson. The musician’s appearance on two TV series will also be canceled. Manson denies the allegations are true.

Record company, the agent and the television channel have responded on Monday with the release of the musician To Marilyn Manson targeted allegations of exploitation, the veracity of which the artist has now himself denied.

The record company Loma Vista quickly announced that it would terminate its contract with Manson, aka its real name Brian Warnerin with.

The record company said on its Instagram account that it will immediately stop advertising Manson’s album released last year. In addition, the company has decided not to cooperate in any way with the musician in the future.

Manson and Loma Vista Recordings have collaborated on three albums. The collaboration began in 2015 with the release The Pale Emperor with the album. The artist and the record company signed a distribution agreement, meaning Manson still owns the rights to his music, but the record company has had permission to distribute the music.

Also Creative Artist Agency (CCA) is considering ending its partnership with Manson, says the film site Deadline. However, this has not yet been confirmed.

Mansonin was also supposed to appear on two TV series, but that’s not happening now.

Manson was to appear on the American television channel AMC Creepshowin the second production season of the series. Now Manson’s share is cut out of the series, and the share is replaced with another one.

The series is based on George A. Romeron directed to the film of the same name from 1982. The first production season of the series was released in 2019.

Manson will also not be seen on the Starz television channel in the future American Gods series. In the episode just released, he performs the singer of the Viking metal band, who was supposed to be a significant part of the next episode.

However, the channel has announced that Manson will no longer be seen in future episodes of the series.

The reason Manson has been charged with exploitation. Actor Evan Rachel Wood published an article on Instagram on Monday accusing Marilyn Manson of years of exploitation.

According to Wood, Manson began sexual harassment when Wood was a teenager. According to Wood, Manson brainwashed and manipulated the actor to submit.

Wood and Manson began dating around 2006. At the time, Wood was 18 and Mansons was 36. They got engaged in 2010.

There will also be four other women working in art and fashion on Monday made their own accusations of abuse on Instagram.

Common Ashley Waltersin, Sarah McNeillyn, Place Lindsay Morganin and a visual artist Gabriellan the accusations are Manson’s alleged violence, psychological abuse, and manipulation. Three out of four also specifically mention that they suffer from traumatic stress disorder because of Manson.

Marilyn Manson performed at Rockfest in Hyvinkää in 2018.­

Manson has now responded to the allegations on his Instagram account. He has disputed the allegations made against him.

“Obviously, my art and my life have long caused a rhetoric, but these recent claims of me are a creepy distortion of reality. My intimate relationships have always been based on understanding with my like-minded partners. Despite this, some have now chosen to present the past in the wrong light. This is the truth, ”Manson writes.

Manson is known for its black clothes and strong makeup inspired by the Gothic style. His hits include The Dope Show and Personal Jesus. He has been called prince of darkness and to the prince of darkness.

The matter has been reported, among other things Rolling Stone and Vanity Fair.