From: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

There is trouble at the Bundeswehr guard battalion: the commander and his deputy have to leave. There are allegations of sexual harassment.

Bremen – Scandal in the Bundeswehr guard battalion: Not only was the commander of the battalion, known as the flagship of the force, surprisingly relieved of his duties, but also his deputy. How Business Insider Reportedly, the case is about sexual harassment.

Chief of the guard battalion dismissed – his deputy is said to be the reason

When asked by the media, a spokeswoman confirmed the dismissal of the head of the 1,100-soldier unit. For disciplinary reasons, Lieutenant Colonel Hans Domrich’s time with the guard battalion has come to an end. Officially “provisional.”

According to consistent information from four different insiders, allegations of sexual harassment have been made against the deputy commander. Domrich is said not to have pursued them. It is also unclear whether the authorities are investigating the case; the Ministry of Defense wanted to inquire about this Business Insider dont answer.

Hans Domrich’s successor in the guard battalion is to be Mike Teichgräber

According to the portal’s information, a successor will be an officer named Mike Teichgräber, who has previously served at NATO headquarters. The battalion is best known to the public for its appearances on state visits, when they greet foreign state guests with rehearsed movements. Only people between 1.75 and 2 meters tall are accepted. The well-known battalion’s YouTube channel is followed by 350,000 people.

The guard battalion of the Bundeswehr during an honorary service: Luxembourg’s defense minister visited Berlin in July (archive photo). © Political Moments/Imago

The Bundeswehr is to be upgraded and modernized, that's what the special fund is for. But Defense Minister Pistorius is probably canceling some projects. In order to support Bundeswehr soldiers on their way back to civilian life, calls for The Bundeswehr Association has a "Veterans Day".