Only one in ten disciplinary proceedings opened in the Armed Forces for sexual harassment ends in a sanction for those accused, while criminal proceedings initiated for the same reason in the military jurisdiction end in a conviction in one in four cases. This appears in the latest report of the Military Life Observatory, a body dependent on the Cortes Generales and made up of independent experts belonging to different disciplines.

In the last seven years (2016-2022), 219 complaints of sexual harassment have been filed in the Armed Forces, with a minimum of 20 in 2016 and a maximum of 39 in 2021; which is equivalent to 0.016% of the total active military in the first of said years and 0.032% in the second, percentages in any case very low. These complaints led to the opening of 112 criminal proceedings in the military jurisdiction and 157 disciplinary files by the military chain of command.

The analysis of the data provided by the General Directorate of Personnel of the Ministry of Defense reveals that the disciplinary code, which punishes less serious cases, is not functioning as a deterrent mechanism to prevent reaching the criminal sphere. Experts warn that harassment crimes are not usually isolated episodes, but often occur as the culmination of an escalation of abusive behavior that could be stopped at its beginnings with a mere disciplinary sanction, from an arrest to a simple reprimand. .

However, of the 157 disciplinary procedures for sexual harassment opened in these seven years, 63% were archived without any responsibility. If the 36 files that are still in process and whose outcome is uncertain are excluded, only 10.7% of the complaints (13) ended with a sanction. In another eight cases the grade was changed, which means that there could be punishment for the accused, but not for sexual harassment but for another different offense.

On the other hand, in the criminal sphere, 112 procedures were opened, of which 42 are still in process. Of the 70 already concluded, 36 (51.4%) ended in archive, six (8.5%) in acquittal and 18 (25.7%) in conviction. In ten cases (14.2%) the grade was changed, so the conviction, if any, will not in any case be for sexual harassment.

Altogether there were 31 criminal convictions or disciplinary sanctions, 16.23% of the total procedures already concluded; But both in absolute and relative terms, the sanctions in the criminal sphere have been more than the disciplinary ones, despite the fact that the number of procedures carried out by military judges has been lower. One of the differences between the criminal procedure and the disciplinary procedure is that in the former the victim can appear, which allows him to request evidence or provide witnesses, while in the latter he is limited to presenting the initial complaint. It also happens that the majority of investigative judges in military courts are women, while the majority of commanders in the military structure are men. In 2022, military courts handed down six sentences for the crimes of abuse of authority in the form of sexual harassment by a superior to a subordinate.

The 38 complaints filed last year affected, according to the report, 42 alleged harassers; all of them men, except one woman. Women represent almost 13% of the total members of the Armed Forces, but this percentage reaches 37% in common bodies, which includes military legal bodies.

Six of those reported in 2022 were officers; nine were non-commissioned officers and 27 belonged to the ranks of troops and sailors. Regarding the complainants, 35 were women and five were men. Of the total, three were officers; four, non-commissioned officers, 28 from the troop and sailor scale and five civilian workers.

The Observatory of Military Life clarifies that the same complaint can lead to the opening of two procedures, one criminal and the other disciplinary, although the second is paralyzed while the first is processed; and highlights, as a positive fact, the trust of the military in the Protection Units against Harassment (UPA), since practically all the complaints have been processed through them. The UPA were created in 2015 by the protocol against sexual and gender-based harassment in the Armed Forces and, in addition to channeling complaints and answering queries, they organize talks and awareness courses for the military.