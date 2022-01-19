Sexual harassment is one of the scourges that attacks sport in Colombia and in the world. The problem is daily bread and this week it is once again exposed after the Colombian Athletics Federation announced that it has been made aware of some 30 complaints of alleged harassment and sexual abuse against the Santander coach. John Vega.

One of the complainants for whom the Prosecutor’s Office is already under investigation, as well as the Athletics Federation, said on the Blú Radio station:

“I wondered if I was a virgin and I still am, I wondered how I had the intimate area, the vulva, how I liked men and if I gave him the opportunity to be my first man, what was left between both of them and that I couldn’t get out of there.”

And he assured that this happened to him when he was a minor. Now he is 18 years old.

In boxing, recent scandal

I wondered if I was a virgin and I still am, I wondered how I had the intimate area, the vulva, how I liked men

In February of last year, the resignation of the president of the Valle del Cauca Boxing League, Jaime Cuellar, After the complaints of several of the boxers who accused him of sexual harassment, they confirm that although there are athletes who declare without fear of reprisals, there are more cases that are hidden than those that are revealed.

That time, a dozen young boxers, most of them teenagers from Cali, denounced that Cuéllar used his position for more than a decade to sexually harass them in exchange for allowing their progress in the sport.

Lawyer Elmer Jose Montana representative of some of those boxers, said that he took the complaints to the Prosecutor’s Office.

More cases and complaints in Colombia

In 2010, Colombian taekwondo learned of the arrest of the National Team coach Rene Forero for alleged sexual abuse of minors.

Said arrest was carried out in Sogamoso and the DT was transferred to the jail of that municipality. However, Forero was acquitted of the charges and released by the authorities, as no grounds were found for the complaints.

Last year, a complaint was reported from a cyclist from Boyacá, whose name was not known, and who claimed that her coach harassed her through social networks, so she decided withdraw from the team.

The Secretary of Social Integration, at the time, requested the entity in charge, the Departmental Institute of Sports of Boyacá, to open an investigation.

Remembered case in football

Carolina Rozo joined Acolfutpro three months ago, after her complaint of sexual harassment against Didier Luna. Photo: Jose Orlando Ascencio – THE TIME

In June 2020, the former selector of the national women’s team, Dídier Luna, was sentenced by the 15th Court of Bogotá for the crime of defamation. Decision that was ratified in April 2021.

The defendant accepted his responsibility in the complaint made by Caroline Rozo, who was a physical therapist U-17 women’s team when Luna was its coach.

After a preliminary agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, the crime of sexual harassment was changed to insult by way of aggravated fact. Sanction with which the Prosecutor’s Office and Attorney’s Office agreed and which was appealed by Luna’s defense.

At the hearing of the appeal ruling, the sentence against the former coach was ratified, sentencing him to the main sentence of 28 months in prison, and a fine consisting of fifteen (15) current monthly legal minimum wages, granting him the subrogation of “the conditional suspension of the execution of the sentence”.

GABRIEL MELUK

Sports Editor

TIME

