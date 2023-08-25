A shadow on Albert Gudmundsson, Genoa striker and absolute protagonist of the last promotion with eleven goals scored: an investigation has been opened on him in Iceland regarding an accusation of sexual harassment, for a fact that took place in the summer: “I am totally innocent, but I will not speak again of the matter until the investigation is underway,” Gud said this morning speaking to the press in his country. There are no other details on the matter, even if the only practical effect is that in the light of this the Football Federation has not called him up for the next two matches for his national team. He continues to train regularly and is calm, like the club which has taken note of the player’s statements.