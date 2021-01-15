Sexual harassment Figure skater receives more than one million euros in compensation for suspected sexual harassment – US Federation pays even though it does not admit abuse

According to Adam Schmidt, the harassment began when he was 14 years old.

The United States Figure Skating Association approves $ 1.45 million (€ 1.2 million) compensation for former figure skater Adam Schmidtille to avoid litigation, he says ABC News.

According to the indictment, the union has not been able to protect young athletes from sexual coach harassment.

Schmidt has blamed the coach Richard Callaghania several sexual harassments. Schmidt filed a criminal complaint in San Diego in 2019. It said Callaghan would have harassed him from 1999 to 2001. The harassment would have started when Schmidt was 14 years old.

Schmidt is already the fourth figure skater to accuse Callaghan of harassment, he says The New York Times.

ABC According to the agreement seen by the News, the U.S. Figure Skating Association denies there has been any abuse. However, the union stresses that it fully supports victims of sexual harassment.

According to Schmidt, accepting compensation is a clear message.

“The agreement speaks for itself. No one makes a million dollar contract out of nowhere. ”

Schmidt has already received a second indemnity for Callaghan’s suspected misconduct, as the Onyx Ice Arena in Michigan previously cost $ 1.75 million (€ 1.45 million). Callaghan had rented ice time from Onyx, where the suspected harassment also took place. Onyx has also denied the abuses.

Callaghan was shelved as coach in 2018 when suspicions of harassment came to light for him. Callaghan has denied all charges against him. Since then, he has filed for personal bankruptcy.

Originally, Safesport, which oversees sports misconduct in the United States, gave Callaghan a permanent coaching ban, but after the complaint, it was shortened to three years on the shelf. Callaghan can return as coach in 2022.