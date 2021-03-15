Sexual harassment Estonia shaken by scandal when coach admits relationship with 14-year-old girl: minister wakes up to consider protection age

The player accuses the coach of sexual harassment. According to the coach, everything happened by consensus.

Estonia Nõmme Kalju, a major football club from Tallinn, has drifted into the middle of a scandal. The coach of the women’s team of the club Getulis Aurelio Fredo has admitted that he had a social relationship with his minor coach.

The uproar began last Wednesday when a former footballer who now uses the name Mia Belle Trisna told the TV show Õhtu that he had been sexually harassed by the coach since the player was 14 years old. The protection age in Estonia is just 14 years.

According to media reports, Mia Belle Trisna is currently 20-30 years old and the relationship ended when she was 21 years old.

According to the Transfermarkt website Getulio Aurelio Fredo has also coached in Finland in the lower series before moving to Estonia. According to the site, he has dual Finnish and Brazilian citizenship. Also Estonian In the background story on Soccernet.ee mixed On the Delfi.ee website in the story behind the payment wall reference is made to the background in the Finnish subseries.

According to news from the Estonian Broadcasting Corporation, the country’s football association said immediately on Thursday to start investigating the case.

Already on Friday, the Estonian Football Association announced that it would initiate disciplinary action against Nõmme Kalju and Getulio Aurelio Fredo. On the same day Ehte Eamets, CEO of the club, saidthat Fredo’s relationship with a 14-year-old player playing in the neighboring club FC Flora had begun in private rehearsals that Fredo had given to the player.

Fredo admitted the relationship but denied the abuse over the weekend as well In an interview with Postmees magazine. The original interview is behind the payment wall, but has been cited as an example Estonian broadcaster ERR.

According to Fredo, everything in the relationship had taken place by consensus and they did not hide their relationship. She is also said he intended to take the matter to court.

Since the first allegations, Fredon has been reported sexually harassed by a football player under his own name Birgit Tikk, who was in private coaching at the age of 17. In an interview with Soccernet.ee, Tikk has said that the coach touched him inappropriately during the massage. Tikk says the acts took place in 2014.

Defenders have also appeared. Members of Nõmme Kalju’s women’s team have defended their coach and said she has fallen victim to an insult campaign.

On Monday Chairman of Nõmme Kalju Kuno Tehva issued an open letter condemning the coach’s sexual relations with minors, regardless of whether the consent is mutual. The club terminated the coach’s contract after the information came to light.

The case has also been condemned by the Estonian Minister of Social Affairs Signe Riisalo, which is promised to make a proposal raising the protection age to a higher 14 years.

Nõmme Kalju’s sponsor, the betting company PAF, decided to end its cooperation with the club. The matter was reported on Monday. According to the Estonian broadcaster, the value of the contract, which was valid until 2023, was EUR 340,000.