Sexual harassment Cases of harassment at the Sibelius Academy are not limited to classical music, at least one of the cases in the folk music degree program: Teacher having sex with his students

In recent years, the Sibelius Academy has dealt with seven cases of harassment against students. According to Dean Kaarlo Hildén, everything has taken place outside the actual teaching situations.

University of the Arts In 2018–2020, the Sibelius Academy has repeatedly addressed behavior classified as sexual harassment by teachers. There are a total of seven cases against students, the most recent of which are from this year.

News about it Yle.

Dean of the Sibelius Academy and future Rector of the University of the Arts Helsinki Kaarlo Hildén confirms to HS that seven cases have been dealt with, some of which have led to sanctions. Three of the cases are older, four have occurred in the last three years.

Of the teachers involved in the cases handled, five are part-time part-time teachers and one has no employment with the Sibelius Academy. Three warnings have been issued in the cases and one has led to dismissal.

The Sibelius Academy currently employs a total of about 900 teachers, of which about 700 are part-time teachers. There are 1,400 students.

According to Hildén the cases are very different from each other, but they are united by one feature: all have taken place outside the actual teaching situations, often in informal situations at leisure and at festivals. In some cases, situations have involved the use of alcohol.

Verbal or physical misconduct has been of many types in nature, both in content and severity.

Hildén considers it a good sign that there were also situations among them that reflected on students at a very early stage.

“It is a good signal that even minor things and doubts are revealed so that misunderstandings and mistakes can be corrected. This is what zero tolerance is all about, ”says Hildén.

According to him, every case that comes to light is dealt with thoroughly.

“We are the world’s leading universities in this field and we want to be leaders in this too, not followers. All notifications are taken really seriously and are caught on a low threshold. ”

In February Image magazine reports, that since 2016, 15 measures related to inappropriate behavior have been recorded at the Sibelius Academy. Of these, nine cases could be classified as sexual harassment.

The image series of the image has dealt with harassment and humiliation in the field of classical music of the Sibelius Academy.

However, according to HS, the problem extends beyond the teaching of classical music. This is also confirmed by Dean Hildén.

“This image is a distortion, meaning that this problem is by no means limited to classical music, but to all genres and society as a whole. In the field of music, this is related to the nature of education and because it is a public activity. Artists are expected to represent ethically high principles. ”

By the nature of education, Hildén means that the teaching process is intensive, long-lasting and personal, with a higher risk of problems in the teacher-student relationship.

The hierarchy of the music industry and the associated star cult can also have their contribution to the emergence of situations.

HS data according to at least one recent case of harassment has concerned the Sibelius Academy’s folk music degree program.

There, one of the teachers has had sexual intercourse with at least two students. He did not want to comment on the matter to HS.

One of the students tells HS that in the department’s work culture, the line between teachers and students is blurred because, for example, they play in the same line-ups and are thus in constant contact with each other as if they were colleagues.

Some teachers also often participate in student leisure parties, during which friendships, sex, and social relationships can be thought to arise more naturally than in teaching situations.

According to the student interviewed by HS, relationships have been established between students and teachers.

“They have not received any more attention from them in the department. They have not been considered completely normal and acceptable, but they have been. ”

Hildén confirms that the management of the house has twice discussed with the class teacher of the folk music staff a case that is “quite complex and has now been dealt with to the end of the lot”.

He no longer wants to comment on individual cases. The Sibelius Academy is also not told what possible sanctions followed from that case.

Folk music professor Kristiina Ilmonen says she is not aware of individual cases, but comments on the subject’s work culture more generally.

According to Ilmonen, the aim in folk music education has been to lower hierarchies, ie to deprive teachers of the kind of rigid authority and one-sided interaction familiar to the music industry, in which students have not had a say. There have been many benefits to this pedagogical direction, but it can also pose risks.

“In this case, the dynamics between the student and the teacher are sensitive when playing together, going together at the same gigs. It can also be difficult for students to perceive different roles then, but ultimately it is the teacher’s responsibility to draw boundaries, ”says Ilmonen.

As for the fact that teachers and students are also involved in their free time, it is difficult to address.

“And it wouldn’t make sense to limit it. In the arts and culture sector, the line between work and leisure is easily blurred. When, for example, concerts are unpacked together afterwards at dinner between students and teachers, they are also a kind of teaching situation, from which students get a lot out of it, ”Ilmonen says.

Ilmonen says that he is grateful that the younger generation of students are more aware of their own limits than before and that the threshold for discussing these issues has clearly lowered.

Hildénin according to the Sibelius Academy, as the country’s leading educational institution, has taken responsibility for developing the entire culture of the music industry.

“Most cases of harassment involve part-time class teachers whose main job takes place elsewhere, but we also deal with those cases here. It sends a clear message to the entire music industry. ”

Hildén has commented before Image magazinethat there has been uncertainty among teachers as to whether a romantic relationship can be established with students. Is this still unclear to the teaching staff?

“We have very detailed and clear instructions and it is a fundamental rule that a teacher cannot be in a relationship with a student. I think it’s last winter’s Lumia that there might be such perceptions. But because we have a huge faculty and a high turnover, we have to keep revisiting this debate. ”

As the culture changes, the guidelines are also constantly updated. Seminars and workshops are organized for teachers to talk about “difficult things”.

According to Hildén, teachers have discussed in workshops difficult-to-interpret situations that are in a so-called gray area and for which there are no clear guidelines.

“For example, situations have been dealt with where a teacher has heard a rumor from a colleague, the veracity of which has not been established, what can be done with such information. Or it has been felt by some teacher that the student’s enthusiasm includes some kind of emotion and how to act in that situation, ”says Hildén.

The workshops discuss boundaries, that is, when it comes to the professional situation, when teachers should intervene, and when it comes to having adults take responsibility for what they do independently.

Hildénin according to all seven cases identified have been dealt with to the end, but situations are still being actively monitored.

One or more discussions have taken place with the victims, and in addition other forms of support, university psychology, a university pastor and FSHS services are available if necessary.

“When situations are tackled at an early stage and addressed, it also matters a lot for the well-being of the victim.”

In the second Yle’s thing the old operating culture of the Sibelius Academy and the shortcomings of the former leaders were discussed. He was the rector of the Sibelius Academy in 2004–2012 Gustav Djupsjöbacka. From 2004 to 2009, he was also the Chairman of the Board of the Sibelius Academy, enabled by the then rules.

According to Yle’s article, Djupsjöbacka did not seriously address the harassment situations related to the two different sets of cases. For example, he failed to report incidents of harassment of a teacher to the government, which appointed him professor. This teacher is still in office at the Sibelius Academy.

Djupsjöbacka was removed from the post of principal in 2012. According to HS, this would have been related to a covert harassment case.

Kaarlo Hildén does not take a position on the activities of her predecessors, but says that at that time the current operating culture of the absence of a low threshold was still taking shape.