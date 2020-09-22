In the case of sexual exploitation, the troubles of film director Anurag Kashyap are increasing. Recently, actress Payal Ghosh accused her of sexual exploitation. Now Payal Ghosh reached the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai late on Monday night to file a complaint against him, Payal was accompanied by his lawyer Nitin Satpute. However, his complaint has not been filed against Anurag Kashyap.His lawyer Nitin Satpute, who went to the police station with Payal, said during a conversation with a channel, ‘There was no female officer to record the statement. The jurisdiction of the police station was also unable to be determined, as the incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Versova police station. He told the channel about his further planning and said, ‘We will file a complaint on Tuesday afternoon. Apart from this, we will also file a complaint before the NCW.

Anurag has described the allegations as baseless

On the other hand, on September 20, a day after the actress’ allegations, one after the other Anurag Kashyap made several tweets and responded to these serious allegations on himself. He wrote in a tweet, ‘What’s the matter, it took so much time to try to silence me, no one. While making me silent, he lied so much that while being a woman, he dragged other women along. Be modest, ma’am. Just say that all your allegations are baseless.

Payal Ghosh molested in 2014

Nitin Satpute said that Payal Ghosh was molested in 2014 and Anurag Kashyap misbehaved at home. The actress first tried to file a complaint, but was threatened. They were pressurized that if they filed a complaint, they would be boycotted.