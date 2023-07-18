Sexual harassment | BBC: McDonald’s employees talk about harassment in Britain

An investigation by the British media BBC revealed that an alarming amount of sexual harassment and harassment takes place in the fast food giant’s restaurants. Some of the victims are only 17 years old.

Fast food chain McDonald’s employees have experienced widespread sexual harassment, sexual harassment and racism at their workplace, says British broadcasting company BBC in his article published today.

The BBC began investigating working conditions at McDonald’s after the fast-food chain signed a legally binding agreement with Britain’s Equality and Human Rights Commission promising to protect its workers from sexual harassment.

At the time of writing the contract, the fast food company assured that it was already well into its anti-harassment work, but the BBC’s investigation showed otherwise.

More than a hundred McDonald’s employees told the BBC that they had experienced sexual harassment, harassment or racism at their workplace.

31 of the employees had experienced sexual harassment, 78 sexual harassment and 18 racism by another employee

In many cases, the perpetrator was in the first person position. Some of the employees who experienced harassment and harassment were only 17 years old.

McDonald’s is one of Britain’s largest private employers. The fast food giant employs more than 170,000 employees, three quarters of whom are between the ages of 16 and 25. For many of them, it is their first job.

McDonald’s restaurants operate on the franchise principle, i.e. the restaurants are run by entrepreneurs who are also responsible for recruiting employees.

People interviewed by the BBC who had experienced harassment and harassment said that in many cases management did nothing about it, instead telling employees to ignore the harassing behavior.

Some of the managers who committed the acts were transferred to work in other restaurants of the chain.

Britain’s chairman of the business and trade committee Darren Jones stated to the BBCthat McDonald’s should end franchise agreements with operators who do not comply with British laws.

“I’m sure they’re checking the quality of their burgers, marketing standards, and that customers are happy with their shakes,” Jones said.

“But do they speak to the staff and make sure they are treated properly and in accordance with the laws. It sounds like they don’t.”

McDonald’s has announced that it is deeply sorry and will thoroughly investigate the incidents.

Incidents of harassment has appeared in British McDonald’s restaurants before, the BBC article says.

Similar abuses have emerged in the United States as well. In a survey conducted in 2020 three quarters of the women working at McDonald’s said they had experienced sexual harassment at their workplace.