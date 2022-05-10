The National Alpine Association has denied the accusations. “It is clear that if there are limited and detailed complaints we will take action, but at the moment there are no results”

Rimini – The first complaint was presented to the carabinieri and others will arrive shortly, because some of the hundreds of victims of sexual harassment received last weekend in Rimini, on the occasion of the assembly of the Alpine troops, are ready to file a complaint against unknown persons to the police: Not One Lessthe group that collected and disseminated the reports, is working with its legal team.

The story continues to arouse controversy and reports of episodes increase: whistles, heavy jokes, unsolicited attention with someone who has even reached out to reach out. Like that of a 26-year-old girl who, in the afternoon, showed up at the carabinieri station with a friend and her lawyer to tell what happened to her on Saturday afternoon, when she was surrounded and attacked by three people in the crowd. According to her complaint, they would have taken her by the arm, yanked and insulted her with phrases from her explicit sexual reference. She struggled and managed to escape.

Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini, who took part in the initiatives on Sunday, also distanced himself. “The behaviors told by some women – she said – are very serious. Episodes that certainly must be ascertained by the competent bodies, but which cannot and must not be underestimated. Episodes, I want to reiterate forcefully, which would be the opposite of the values ​​of the Alpine troops and of a demonstration that is a celebration of solidarity, principles and beautiful traditions. It is wrong to make generalizations, but at the same time there must be no tolerance: harassment and violence must never and in no case find any justification and must be condemned without hesitation “.

The National Alpine Association has denied the accusations. “It is clear that if there are limited and detailed complaints we will take action, but at the moment there are no results”, said the president of ANSA Sebastiano Favero. Many of the victims of harassment, however, will not report, also because in Italian law it is often not easy to configure crimes in the behaviors reported in Rimini, such as catcalling, or ‘street’ sexual harassment, for which, for example, in France , there is a specific law that punishes him.

It was to take their defense the vice president of the Emilia-Romagna Region Elly Schlein. “The reports that have come from the meeting of the Alpine troops in Rimini – he said – must be taken seriously even when they do not take the form of a complaint to the police; often women do not report because they fear they will not be believed. Who he pointed out that he needs the support of the institutions. It is not about episodes of rudeness or drunkenness: these are harassment. And too little has it been understood that the problem is much deeper, it is also cultural “.

Meanwhile, Rimini does the math after the three days that filled the seafront with black feathers: according to a study by the Regional Tourism Observatory, the gathering generated an induced amount of 168 million, or a gigantic breath of fresh air for a sector that has suffered more than others after two years of restrictions due to the pandemic. After four days of controversy, Mayor Jamil Sadegholvaad made his voice heard, inviting us not to underestimate, but also not to generalize. But there were also some voices out of the chorus, such as for example the Conference of women of the Rimini Democratic Party who took sides in defense of the Alpine troops. “We intend to dissociate ourselves from accusing tones, aimed at increasing a climate of generalist and indifferent controversy, which throws an unacceptable discredit towards a Corps of recognized and undisputed value of our Army. It is essential that the victims of any violence take steps to expose a complaint against facts that they have seen them involved “.