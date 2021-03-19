Sexual harassment American actor Armie Hammer is accused of rape

The woman accusing Hammer of rape was dating Hammer. Hammer denies having committed the rape and considers the allegations outrageous.

American actor Armie Hammeria accused of rape and assault. EffieThe woman named her accused at a news conference on Thursday. The news agency AFP and Reuters, among others, report the matter.

”4/24/2017 Armie Hammer violently raped me in Los Angeles. It lasted over four hours, and during that time, he repeatedly hit my head against the wall and knocked my face, ”Effie said at a news conference.

Effie and Hammer were in an on-off relationship between 2016 and 2020.

According to the woman, Hammer slapped her legs during the rape to hurt them with every step the woman would take. Effie said she tried to escape, but Hammer would not let him go.

“I thought he was going to kill me,” Effie said.

Hammer has denied rape charges. Hammer’s lawyer calls the allegations outrageous.

“Effie has recently, on July 18, 2020, sent Hammer messages saying what he wants Hammer to do for him,” Hammer’s lawyer Andrew Brettler said.

According to the lawyer, Hammer made it clear to Effie that he did not want to be in this type of relationship.

Brettler refers to kinky sex in his comment.

Los Angeles police have launched an investigation into the matter. The title is sexual violence.

In Call Me by Your Name, Armie Hammer stars American Oliver, who arrives as Elion’s (Timothée Chalamet) father’s research assistant.­

Armie Hammer and Effie met via Facebook in 2016, when Effie was 20 and Hammer was 30.

According to Effie, Hammer often tested his affection during the relationship and manipulated him.

“He exploited me mentally and sexually,” Effie said.

In January Hammer was in the midst of a stir when messages about his sex fantasies leaked to the public. At the time, a Instagram account called House of Effie posted messages that Hammer had sent to women. Effie is supposed to be behind the account, but his lawyer has not confirmed the matter.

The person named Hammer in the messages says he has considered several women his “slaves”. The posts also contain descriptions of rape fantasies.

In an interview with Playboy magazine in 2013, Hammer said he liked strangling and strangling before getting married. An interview about sexual preferences reappeared to the public in connection with the uproar at the beginning of the year.

Due to the uproar, Hammer dropped out of the series that tells Godfathermaking movies. He also dropped out of an upcoming romantic comedy where he was supposed to act together Jennifer Lopezin with. In addition, Hammer’s agent rejected the actor.

Johnny Depp (left) and Armie Hammer star in the 2013 film The Lone Ranger.­

Hammer according to the lawyer, all matters that occurred in Hammer’s sexual relations were based on an agreement with the partners and were agreed upon in advance.

“Even if the sex partner agrees to some things during sex, the woman still has the right to interrupt the situation and change her consent at any time,” Effie’s lawyer Gloria Allred said.

“If a woman wants to withdraw her consent in the middle of an act, the man has a legal and moral obligation to interrupt the situation. If a man does not stop, there is a risk that he will commit a crime. ”

Hammer has starred in films, among other things The Social Network, Call Me by Your Name and The Lone Ranger.

