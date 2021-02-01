Sexual harassment Actress Evan Rachel Wood accuses musician Marilyn Manson for the first time of years of exploitation and violence

Manson has not yet responded to the new allegations, but in the past, his representatives have denied all similar allegations.

Actor Evan Rachel Wood blame for the first time as a musician Marilyn Mansonia that is, by its real name Brian Warneria years of exploitation and violence. Wood named Manson on Instagram in its published post on Monday.

“My exploiter’s name is Brian Warner, who the world also knows as Marilyn Manson. He started having sexual harassment when I was a teenager, and abused me horribly for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated to submit, ”Wood wrote and continued:

“I’m tired of life retribution, slander and defamation in fear. I am here to reveal behind this dangerous man and escorted responsibility for the many industries that have enabled his actions, before he corrupts more lives. “

At the same time also on Monday also a photographer Ashley Walters, model Sarah McNeilly, model Ashley Lindsay Morgan and a visual artist Gabriella released their own accusations of abuse against Marilyn Manson. Walters’ accusation can be read from this link, McNeillyn from here, Morganin from here and Gabriellan from here.

Common accusations include violence, psychological abuse and manipulation. Three out of four also specifically mention that they suffer from traumatic stress disorder because of Manson.

Evan Racel Wood, 18, and Marilyn Manson, 36, in 2005.­

Evan Rachel Wood, 33, has previously reported that she began dating Manson at the age of 18 around 2006. Manson was 36 at the time.

“I met someone who promised freedom and expression without criticism. And I was thirsting for danger and excitement, ”Wood said To Rolling Stone magazine in 2016. At that time, Wood had risen to world fame Westworldthanks to the Dolores character in the series.

In the same story, Wood said his partner raped him years earlier. Wood has also said he attempted suicide at the age of 22.

In 2018 Wood recounted his experience of a decade ago on domestic violence and sexual abuse at a hearing in the U.S. Congress as part of a bill on the rights of victims of sexual violence.

“My experience with domestic violence was this: toxic mental, physical, and sexual abuse that began slowly but accelerated over time, including death threats, severe gas exposure, and brainwashing,” Wood said in his own witness statement.

In addition he told awakened to it when a man who claimed to love him raped Wood, whom he thought was unaware. At the time, Wood did not name his exploiter, but the dates matched the relationship with Manson.

Wood issued a similar opinion also at the California State Senate hearing in 2019.

Last in November, a metal music magazine Metal Hammer tried to ask Manson on the allegations made by Wood. According to the newspaper, Manson ended the phone interview on it. The magazine offered Manson the opportunity for a new interview in which he could talk about his own side of the issues raised by Wood. The magazine asked ten questions that it also published online.

According to Manson’s PR people, they have advised their client that this would not comment on the magazine story any further.