Cynthia falls for comment on Benazir Cynthia was also accused of making derogatory remarks against former PM Benazir Bhutto through one of her articles. Pakistan People’s Party had also filed a case against Cynthia for this. The leaders of Benazir’s party PPP had also filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court to open a front against Cynthia, and send her from Pakistan.

Islamabad High Court gave order to Interior Ministry The Islamabad High Court summoned Pakistan’s interior ministry while hearing that petition. The High Court had ordered the interior ministry to take appropriate decisions on Cynthia’s stay in Pakistan and extension of her visa. After which the Ministry of Interior has ordered him to leave the country. Let us know that Cynthia’s visa expired on 31 August.

What was the charge against Gilani and Rehman Malik Cynthia Richie, who has been living in Pakistan for more than 10 years, accused former PPP leader and former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani of sexual violence in early June. He also said that he was raped in 2011 by senior PPP leader and former Home Minister Rehman Malik. Apart from this, Cynthia had also accused PPP leader and former Health Minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin of sexual violence.

Who is Cynthia de Ritchie Cynthia claims to be a Pakistan lover, adventurer, filmmaker. She has lived in Islamabad for a long time. Cynthia has told that she works in the Archaeological Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and is also associated with many non-governmental institutions. Apart from this, she is also making a documentary film. Initially he had good relations with the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party but later the situation deteriorated.

