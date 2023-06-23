Over the centuries, societies have had different attitudes and approaches towards sexual and gender diversity or LGBTIQ+ groups. The prevailing pattern has often been intolerance. In general, the people concerned have faced discrimination, persecution and repression. In a few countries, such as Iran or Saudi Arabia, that dark historical phase of intolerance has not yet ended.

But, as is evident, things have evolved; in much of the world and in Latin America. Both because of a growing perspective of tolerance in society and because of the attitude of some high courts that have been increasingly understanding their role as a space for development and affirmation of rights. However, in this the social and legal battles promoted by the communities directly concerned have been and will continue to be the crucial factor. With clear signs of success as shown, for example, by the growing call and social legitimacy of the annual LGBT pride marches, which started as something marginal in the US 53 years ago.

In this future of affirmation of rights by the high courts, there are two notable examples that can be highlighted. The first would be the last case recently resolved by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights on Peru, which has to do precisely with this matter. The second is to verify the notable role played by high courts in affirming rights, moving away from the regressive and conservative profile that some attribute to them.

The case resolved by the Inter-American Court on February 4, 2023 is that of the condemnation of the Peruvian State for the violation of the human rights of Mr. Crissthian Manuel Olivera Fuentes. He, a member and activist of the Homosexual Movement of Lima, with his affective partner of the same sex, were in a cafeteria located in a Lima supermarket and made displays of affection; this was a matter of discrimination to his detriment. A customer filed a complaint with the supermarket manager who, together with members of the security personnel, approached the couple and urged them to refrain from their affective behavior, or else they had to leave the establishment.

Mr. Olivera expressed his disagreement with the discriminatory treatment, after which he presented his claim, which went through absolutely all the competent entities of the State, reaching the courts. The case, finally, after exhausting the internal jurisdiction, reached the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

In resolving, the Court developed its own standards in the right to equality and non-discrimination based on sexual orientation, as well as what corresponds to the responsibilities of companies in terms of human rights, taking into account the Guiding Principles of the United Nations on Business and Human Rights. . The Inter-American Court established that not only the State but also the business sector also has the responsibility to promote positive change for the LGBTIQ+ community and respect the rights of its members. For this purpose, States are obliged to develop adequate policies so that companies adopt actions aimed at eliminating all types of discriminatory practices and attitudes against the LGBTIQ+ community.

If this has been the development at the level of the Inter-American Court, it is fair to recognize that several Latin American countries have been increasingly in tune with this evolution. The fact is that, for example, a right like that of equal marriage is already recognized in the American countries where close to 90% of the continent’s population lives. Sentences from high courts have been the decisive pieces in this evolution.

Each country has advanced on its own route to realize these rights; some -like Peru- still lag behind. The critical contributory role of high courts is striking. It is the path followed in half the countries: Brazil (National Council of Justice, 2013), Colombia (Constitutional Court, 2016); Costa Rica (Supreme Court, 2020); Ecuador (Constitutional Court, 2019) and the US (Supreme Court, 2015). In the other countries the step was taken through a law. In no country has a high court contradicted or denied the condition of “right” to equal marriage.

It is important to note that progress is being made towards a happy interaction that should be highlighted. Between the mobilization and social and legal protest of individuals or LGBTIQ+ groups, on the one hand, with the firm evolution of the law, including jurisprudential developments of high national courts as well as those of the Inter-American Court.

The partial developments produced give a pattern of the route towards a world that is more respectful of the whole of humanity, without distinction, exclusions or restrictions on anyone due to their sexual orientation. Huge challenges persist and in this both society as a whole and the courts, both national and international, are decisive.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region