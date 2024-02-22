Sexual crimes | Neymar paid a huge amount to shorten Dani Alves' prison sentence for rape

According to Neymar's father, it was about helping a friend.

A football player Dani Alves the prison sentence was reduced to 4.5 years because the victim could be paid 150,000 euros in compensation for psychological harm. The compensation was already paid before the court's decision, regardless of whether Alves is convicted of rape.

That amount was paid by Alves' former teammate Neymar. Neymar's father passed the money to Barcelona Neymar da Silva Santos.

“It was the help of a friend,” da Silva Santos stated For Globo Esporte.

Spanish sports magazine of AS interviewed by the lawyer César Lagen according to Alves, the crime committed by Alves is usually sentenced to four to twelve years in prison, but since Alves has already been waiting for the sentence in prison for a year, the sentence would be four to eight years. Thus, the verdict was almost at the lowest level of the scale and was affected by the compensation paid.

According to AS, the victim did not want compensation.

A Barcelona court found Alves guilty of raping a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022.

Alves is expected to be released in January 2026 if he behaves well in prison.

Alves, 40, played 126 matches for Brazil between 2006 and 2022.