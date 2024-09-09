Sexual crimes | Harvey Weinstein, who is serving his criminal sentence, was hospitalized

Sexual crimes|Harvey Weinstein reportedly suffered from several health problems and chest pains.

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein72, has been taken to hospital for emergency heart surgery, his lawyer confirms for the BBC.

Lawyer Arthur Aidalan according to Weinstein was taken from Rikers Island prison to a hospital in New York on Sunday night. Weinstein reportedly suffered from several health problems and chest pains.

Weinstein’s reps confirm For ABC Newsthat the heart surgery was performed on Monday. They did not comment further on Weinstein’s current state of health.

According to the BBC, Weinstein has been hospitalized several times in recent years due to health problems.

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault in 2020. Weinstein was scheduled to appear in court this week for his retrial.

The court overturned the sex crime conviction in April 2024 and ordered a new trial, as the judge found that Weinstein had not received a fair trial.

In addition, Weinstein received a 16-year rape sentence in another trial in Los Angeles last year, which he has appealed. The verdict is still valid.

As a movie mogul Weinstein has become famous for his brother by Bob Weistein from the Miramax Films film company he founded with, which has since been sold to Disney.