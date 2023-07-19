Sexual crimes | A study investigating child abuse reveals alarming information about Finns

About half of the Finns who responded to the survey by Sujolean lapsia ry say that they sought direct contact with a child after watching sexual violence material.

The organization’s survey has been answered by people who search for and use sexual violence material against children on the dark web. More than 24,000 anonymous users answered the survey, of which 165 answered in Finnish. In total, answers came in 21 different languages.

The result of Finns applying for a contact is about ten percent higher than the average of those who responded in other languages.

Direct contact can mean, for example, trying to get in touch with a child on social media and subjecting them to sexual violence or to groom him.

“This is a really alarming result,” says the children’s rights expert from Suojellan lapsia ry Matilda Sandvik.

“Of course, viewing the pictures is also a serious crime in itself,” adds Sandvik.

Up to 62 percent of sexual violence against children ends up on the internet from the EU, even though the origin of the videos and images may be somewhere else. The material is distributed and used a lot in Finland as well.

Finnish speakers the respondents stand out alarmingly.

Only about a third of the Finnish respondents would like to stop using sexual violence materials aimed at children. The result is slightly lower than the average of the answers given in other languages.

About 40 percent of Finnish respondents have no desire to stop using the material at all.

In addition, Finnish-speaking respondents use more violent and sadistic material and more footage of sexual violence against babies and toddlers compared to respondents in other languages.

It is not yet known exactly why Finnish defendants stand out so unfavorably from the crowd, says Suojellan lapsia ry’s legal expert Anna Ovaska.

“If only we knew. From the answers, we can only conclude that the need for prevention is great in Finland as well,” says Ovaska.

According to him, on the other hand, it may be possible that the extremes may be slightly accentuated in a small sampling. However, in his opinion, the subject should definitely be studied further.

He emphasizes that the presentation of the results does not want to incite panic or frighten. The primary purpose of the research is to produce information that could be used to protect children better, says Ovaska.

Although the survey was answered by people on the dark web, Sandvik points out that a considerable amount of material also spreads on the open web.

“Especially when we talk about criminals who contact children in order to blackmail or manipulate them to produce material, we are talking about social media platforms that are familiar to everyone.”

“ “The children appearing in the materials are getting younger every year.”

The amount of material that spreads in everyday digital environments is also indicated by the fact that about half of the Finnish respondents say that they came across sexual violence material targeting children by accident the first time.

“The vast majority of respondents came across the material for the first time as children. We don’t know what the long-term effect is of witnessing something so damaging as a child,” says Sandvik.

Sandvik and his colleagues are very aware of the content circulating online, because Suojellan lapsia ry is part of an international network whose experts analyze sexual violence material against children. The network has analyzed more than a million images and videos.

“For example, we see how crime trends change. The children appearing in the materials are getting younger every year.”

In childhood experienced sexual violence causes significant harm to the victim. 95 percent of the victims who responded to the survey by Protecting Children have suffered long-term adverse effects such as mental health disorders, somatic symptoms and social challenges.

About half of the respondents say that childhood sexual violence also had a negative effect on their ability to study and work.

According to him, as a preventive measure, children should be guided in safe use of the Internet even before they start using it independently. Supporting victims can also be part of prevention, as victims of sexual violence have a higher risk of becoming victims again, says Sandvik.

It should be possible to intervene in the activities of the perpetrators of crimes better and at an earlier stage than before. According to Sandvik, a self-care program is distributed on the dark web for people who are only looking for illegal material for the first time. The purpose of the treatment program is to support and help them stop using the material.

In addition, Sandvik emphasizes the responsibility of various online platforms and social media services. Currently, there is no obligation on the platforms to remove material of sexual violence against children.

“The fact is that we cannot tackle the problem without regulating online environments more.”