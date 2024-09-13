In Spain, more and more footballers are making players sign contracts with a clause for “accidental rape” before having sex

There League is shocked by a series of sex scandals but the cure chosen by Spanish football in this case can be said to be much worse than the disease. According to what was revealed to “Cuatro” by Miguel Angel Galanpresident of the Iberian coaching school, the number of footballers who have signed a contract preparatory to sexual intercourse is growing. The coach then published a full copy of the document on social media.

The latest case of alleged sexual assault involves Rafa Mirstriker of the Valencia who allegedly attacked two girls a few hours before the derby with the Villarreal. In the past, however, the case of Daniel Alvessentenced in the first instance to four and a half months for rape.

As reported by Dagospia, the contract in question includes a detailed agreement to be signed before a sexual encounter in which it is written down in black and white that “you feel mutually attracted to each other and want to show this attraction”. The document also contains a questionnaire to be filled out on the practices agreed upon by the parties. There is also a section on “other practices” so as not to curb the fantasies of the signatories. The contraceptive methods used are also made explicit. What is horrifying is the clause on “accidental rape“in the case where “without fault and without intention” there is an “unauthorized penetration”.