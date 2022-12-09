Paris – The Archbishop of Poitiers, Pascal Wintzer, announced today the suspension of father Gabriele Arcangelo Biagioni, an Italian priest living in France who admitted to having “committed sexual assaults on minors” in the 1990s, when he was in Brazil.

Priest of the parish of Saint-Junien en Mellois, in the Deux-Sèvres department, Biagioni “spontaneously” made himself known to Wintzer, says the diocese, adding that the archbishop “informed the prosecutor’s office” of the prelate’s admissions. According to him, however, since it is an Italian priest, with facts “perpetrated abroad”, judicial proceedings in France are theoretically excluded.

Biagioni was suspended on 7 December, with “prohibition of any form of public ministry”. He is also incumbent on the ban on coming into “contact with minors”. For his part, Wintzer assures that he is unaware of any abuses he perpetrated on French territory. “I measure the importance of making these decisions public, first of all to protect any victims”, underlines the archbishop, inviting anyone who has doubts about the Italian priest’s actions to speak to the “competent authorities”. Just over a year ago, the Sauvé report on the sexual abuse of minors in the French Catholic community had shown the extent of the phenomenon from the 1950s to today, with an estimated 330,000 minors attacked.