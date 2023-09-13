The majority of female surgical staff in the NHS in England have experienced sexual harassment from co-workers and virtually all female surgeons have witnessed some form of sexual misconduct in their workplace. Furthermore, a culture of silence prevails in the face of alleged crimes and few employees have faith in the will of management and the doctors’ regulatory body to address complaints issued against doctors.

This devastating panorama that apparently extends through the English public health system is revealed in a pair of academic studies published this week. On the one hand, researchers from the University of Exeter carried out an extensive online survey, commissioned by the Working Group on Inappropriate Sexual Conduct in Surgery and supported by the Royal College of Surgeons, in order to explore the situation on the ground and act accordingly. firm data to improve employee and patient safety.

A total of 1,704 physicians participated in the survey about their experiences of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and rape by coworkers. They were also asked if they had witnessed similar offenses perpetrated against other doctors. More women than men responded positively in all instances. «The results show that the women and men of the surgical staff live different realities. For women, it means witnessing and being the target of inappropriate sexual behavior,” the report concludes.

The data speaks for itself. 63% of women confess to having been victims of sexual harassment by their colleagues; 30% have suffered sexual assault from a partner; 11% have experienced non-consensual physical contact from a surgeon with more years of experience in the profession. Additionally, at least 11 instances of sexual violation were reported.

Misogyny spreads in a predominantly male workplace in its upper hierarchies. Only 28% of surgical staff in the English NHS are women. Thus, 90% of female surgeons and 81% of men say in the survey that they have witnessed some type of inappropriate sexual behavior. A minority of surgeons – 24% – have been victims of harassment by their colleagues. “Our results are going to weaken public confidence in the surgical profession,” acknowledged Christopher Begeny, from the University of Exeter.

The face on the chest

The BBC revealed the experience of Judith, a doctor in her first years of practice, who was attacked by a surgeon with more experience and professional hierarchy. They were in the operating room when the doctor began to sweat and wiped his face on the chest of her lower-ranking colleague. «She turned around and dumped her head on my breasts. Then I realized that she was wiping her forehead on my body. “I was shocked. Why is her face in my neckline?” the victim recalls.

Other examples refer to surgeons rubbing their erections on the bodies of their colleagues, caressing under their uniforms, touching and non-consensual sex. There are also cases of forced sexual relations during medical conventions.

The fear of losing a promotion and ruining their budding career prevents many women from denouncing a famous surgeon or one with decades of work in a hospital. The predominance of male staff in charge of operating theaters also gives rise to abuses of power and the certainty that some can “act with impunity”, according to Professor Carrie Newlands, from the University of Surrey, told the BBC.

A parallel study ‘Breaking the silence’ provides recommendations to put an end to abuses in public healthcare. For now, it recognizes a total lack of faith in the will of the management of the hospital centers, the medical associations and the regulatory authority of the profession to solve the problem. And it fundamentally proposes the creation of an independent and external mechanism with responsibility for investigating and managing labor complaints.