Third masseuse sues NFL star Watson



Deshaun Watson.

Cologne Football star Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans from the NFL professional league is coming under increasing pressure for alleged sexual assault. Meanwhile, three masseuses have already sued the quarterback.

As reported by several US media outlets, a masseuse in the third civil lawsuit filed alleged that Watson forced her to perform a sexual act during a session in Houston last December.

On Wednesday it became known that Watson is said to have deliberately touched another woman with his penis at a meeting in her house at the end of March 2020. A similar incident with another masseuse is said to have occurred on August 28th. Watson denies all allegations.

The lawyer of one of the plaintiffs had claimed that it was not about money, but then made an “unsubstantiated six-figure settlement claim”, Watson wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “I quickly refused. Unlike him, it’s not about money. It’s about clearing my name and I’m looking forward to it.”

The Texans also issued a statement. “We take allegations of this kind involving people from the Houston Texans organization seriously. We will await further information before we make further statements about this incident,” it said.

