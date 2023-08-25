Friday, August 25, 2023
'Sexual assault': they open an investigation into Rubiales after refusing to resign in Spain

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 25, 2023
in Sports
0


Luis Rubiales

Luis Rubiales, president of the Federation of Spain.

Photo:

AFP, Screenshot

Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Federation.

The Madrid Prosecutor’s Office decides to take action on the matter. The leader, against the ropes.

Luis Rubialespresident of the Spanish Football Federation, assured during the General Assembly of said body that he does not plan to resign due to the controversy over the kiss he gave to the soccer player Jenni Hermoso after winning the Women’s World Cup, which he defined as “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consented” although he apologized “for the context in which it occurred”.

And, just a couple of seconds after finishing his speech, the newspaper ‘ABC’ announced that the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office He opened an investigation for “sexual assault”.

