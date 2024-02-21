The very serious accusation is aggravated sexual assault against his twelve-year-old daughter. With this motivation, the Carabinieri of Ciro' Marina carried out an arrest ordered by the investigating judge at the Court of Crotone at the request of the local Public Prosecutor's Office.

According to the accusation accepted by the investigating judge, the investigations, conducted in February by the Carabinieri through hearings of people informed of the facts and computer searches, would have made it possible to collect serious indications of guilt in 6 episodes of sexual violence, committed between 2019 and 2023 , by a thirty-five year old from Ciro' Marina, who, under the pretext of tickling the little girl, allegedly took advantage of the little girl. Already from the first investigations, conducted immediately after the statements made by the minor, it emerged that the episodes occurred at night, when the child's mother was not at home, or in the late afternoon, but the activities carried out subsequently, and in more depth, allowed the methods and preparatory phases to emerge. The suspect, in fact, as reconstructed by the investigators, would have used to enter the room where the minor was, turn off her light, and then abuse her.

The circumstantial framework collected by the Carabinieri against the suspect was shared by the Public Prosecutor's Office of Crotone, which made a request for the issuance of a precautionary measure. The investigating judge, accepting the request, ordered the capture of the man, for whom the doors of the Crotone prison were opened.