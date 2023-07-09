At the end of an investigation coordinated by the Velletri prosecutor’s office, the police detained a 32-year-old Nigerian, seriously suspected of the sexual violence that took place in Anzio on 12 May, issued by the local prosecutor’s office. Yesterday morning the policemen of the Flying Squad of the Rome police headquarters and of the Anzio-Nettuno police station, following an in-depth investigative activity, coordinated by the prosecutor of the Court of Velletri, subjected the suspect of crime to detention, ordered by the judicial authority, a thirty-two-year-old Nigerian citizen, against whom serious indications of guilt emerged in relation to the sexual violence, injuries and robbery suffered by a young girl on the evening of 12 May in Anzio.

From that moment the investigations were carried out non-stop, with a large deployment of men, until yesterday morning when the man, with specific precedents, was stopped at the Aprilia railway station while waiting on the platform for a train bound for Rome .