A 40-year-old educational instructor in the social welfare service was accused of sexual harassment during school hours by several 13-year-old female students. The Court of Trieste will judge the facts after having collected the evidence and listened to the testimonies of the very young alleged victims, in the meantime the man has been suspended from school and a ban on approaching four thirteen year olds has also been imposed against him.

The two measures were carried out on March 31st, last April 5th during the guarantee interrogation the teacher made – according to a note from the Prosecutor’s Office – “significant admissions”. The episodes allegedly took place in a school. The investigations, which started after the reports made by two girls to two other teachers, are coordinated by the public prosecutor Maddalena Chergia and conducted by the local police of the Municipality of Trieste.

“During various games – reads the documents of the Prosecutor’s Office – the victims had been repeatedly touched on the breast or bottom”. The 40-year-old would also have made several “sex allusive jokes”. The young women complained that “the man had inappropriate behaviors that made them uncomfortable”.