One day after being found guilty of sexual abuse, and sentenced to pay five million dollars to the victim, Donald Trump plans to take advantage of prime-time television cameras to recover one of his avatars, that of a reality star. The best placed Republican candidate to reach the White House in 2024 will appear this Wednesday night in a special program of the continuous information chain CNN, with the public, which will allow him to respond to the jury’s verdict. But also, above all, campaigning, given his ability to transform legal setbacks into donations and popularity ratings. He did so in April, after being charged with 34 charges for buying the silence of a porn actress. His strategy worked, not only with regard to the record of donations for his campaign: in the last poll published, over the weekend, Trump led the president, Joe Biden, with 44% support compared to 37% for the Democrat facing to the 2024 elections.

But in Republican corridors and cliques, Trump’s suitability as a candidate in 2024 doesn’t seem so clear. The dilemma about whether the legal proceedings can harm him or, on the contrary, feed his victimhood to garner even more support, has been going on for a long time, and is now fueled by the verdict of guilty of sexual abuse. Another derivative, more discreet, is settled above all in the most moderate sector of the party: if the presence of a leader stained ―he has other pending cases, in addition to the two cases for which he has been convicted― he will not also end up contaminating the old party, or at least the old apparatus that has always criticized the stridency of the tycoon.

Being on the crest of the wave has always been inherent to Trump, but the specificity of the latest ruling, which makes him responsible for sexual abuse, introduces a new factor, especially in the face of hypothetical voters. If in April all his co-religionists closed ranks around Trump, supporting his complaint of being the victim of a “political witch hunt”, it is more difficult to see him in the face of sexual assault, an especially sensitive issue for voters. Some recall today a November 2017 poll on a series of unrelated sexual harassment allegations against Trump: respondents overwhelmingly (61% to 33%) answered that he should be impeached and removed from office. If the facts were proven. Even 28% of Republicans agreed. The support for his accusation was higher than that shown on the occasion of the two impeachments, or political trials, to which he was subjected, and from which he emerged unscathed. For Republicans, finding out whether those numbers are still valid, or even rising after the sexual assault verdict, is critical now.

Trump insists on including the sexual assault case against writer E. Jean Carroll in the same “witch hunt”, alleging that a well-known donor to the Democratic Party is allegedly behind the woman’s complaint. Trump extends suspicion to critics such as conservative lawyer George Conway, one of those recalcitrant conservatives and faithful to the traditional essences of the party. Conway, in fact, could not hide the opinion that Trump deserves when he tweeted on Monday, after the jury’s verdict was known: “God bless E. Jean Carroll. And congratulations to Roberta Kaplan and her team. [de abogados de la acusación] for a job well done.”

The witch hunt, consider some analysts, may be a label that works for your company’s tax fraud processes, some of them with firm convictions; the attempted punch in Georgia in 2020, the retention of confidential documents in his Florida mansion or, finally, his role in instigating the assault on the Capitol in January 2021. In all of them, the Republican majority has closed ranks. But the sensitive nature of the sexual assault has prompted additional caution among Republicans, who mostly declined to comment or said they were not familiar with the case.

Very few voices condemned the former president on Monday. The first was former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, his rival in the Republican primaries: “The jury’s verdict must be treated seriously and is another example of Donald Trump’s indefensible behavior.” Senate Republican number two John Thune said the verdict in the sex case should make the party rethink its chances in 2024. “I think there’s going to be a steady drumbeat for the next two years as [Trump] be a candidate,” Thune said. “People are going to have to decide if that’s a factor. For many voters, it will be.” Texas Sen. John Cornyn was even clearer: “I don’t think he can get elected” in 2024.

The vote of women, at stake

Only Florida Senator Marco Rubio threw a cloak at Trump. “The jury is a joke. The whole case is a joke, ”he lamented. Trump’s former number two in the White House, Mike Pence, slipped away as best he could when asked about the tycoon’s suitability as a candidate for re-election. “I think this is a question for the American people to answer,” he said Monday night in an interview on NBC News. The calculation of silence reaches especially to the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who has avoided criticizing Trump as he prepares to launch his campaign for the presidency. Among the most relevant Republicans, the slogan of avoiding shaking the hornet’s nest seems to prevail.

Facing potential voters, Trump’s advisers find it difficult to attract women with university degrees – the adherence of the lower segments has been clearer so far – and the New York verdict may make the harvest even more difficult. The worrying fact is that Trump accumulates a growing lag among the voters. In the aforementioned survey, Washington Post and ABC News, 44% of women preferred Biden, compared to 41% in favor of Trump, while among men the result was the opposite: 48% for Trump and 31% for Biden. The gender gap was similar on the question about a hypothetical Biden-DeSantis matchup.

“Almost everyone has made up their minds about Donald Trump, and some Republicans are utterly determined to absolutely ignore anything he says or does, no matter how egregious,” Republican consultant and pollster Frank Luntz told the newspaper. The Washington Post. “Where this comes into play and where it matters is in a group swing [oscilante] critical: women with children in suburban areas who are economically conservative and socially moderate, but you won’t hear from them until November,” he added. In 2020, Trump lost the electoral college, among other factors, due to the female vote.

