No further discussion on the accusations against the cardinal

The Nunciature in Poland informs in an official note that “the Holy See has examined the documentation delivered by Card. Angelo Bagnasco, archbishop emeritus of Genoa, collected during his visit to Poland on 17-26 June 2021, whose purpose was the verification of some issues related to the activities of Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz during his ministry as Metropolitan Archbishop of Krakow (2005-2016). The analysis of the collected documentation made it possible to evaluate these activities of Cardinal Dziwisz as correct and therefore the Holy See has decided not to proceed further “.