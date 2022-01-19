The player Robinho was ultimately convicted on Wednesday (19) by the Court of Cassation of Italy for group sexual violence against a 22-year-old Albanian woman. The athlete and his friend, Ricardo Falco, were sentenced to nine years in prison for the crime committed at the Sio Cafe nightclub in Milan in January 2013.

According to the English newspaper The Mirror, Robinho will also have to pay compensation in the amount of 60 thousand euros (R$ 273 thousand). The sentence is final and no further appeals can be made.

The Italian justice, however, cannot ask for the extradition of the former player from Santos, Real Madrid, Milan and others, since Brazilian law prevents the extradition of native Brazilians. It remains for the European country to request the execution of the sentence in Brazil, which could culminate in a new legal battle.

In addition to the two convicted, four other Brazilians were denounced for the rape, but they left Italy during the investigations and were not prosecuted. The case, however, can be reopened.

In an interview with UOL in October 2020, Robinho claimed innocence in relation to the abuse, but admitted the sexual practice. In October 2020, Globo Esporte published messages intercepted by the police in which the athlete disdained the situation and the victim: “I’m laughing because I don’t care, the woman was completely drunk, she doesn’t even know what happened”, wrote Robinho.

The 37-year-old has not played since 2020, when he tried to return to Santos, canceled with pressure from fans and sponsors due to the process.

