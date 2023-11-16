Psychologist arrested for groping and teaching “breathing techniques” to minor patients

One psychologist He was 40 years old from Montecatini Terme arrested. The accusation is a serious one: sexual harassment out of ten patients (the majority of whom were minors) that he was treating. He was dealing abuse for relaxation practices. Everything was revealed at the end of long investigations conducted by the police and coordinated by the Pistoia Prosecutor’s Office. The psychologist would have harassed repeatedly ten of its patients (seven of whom are under 18 and among these also four girls under 16), people who, finding themselves in conditions of fragility and vulnerabilityhad turned to him to resolve their personal problems.

The investigation – reports Repubblica – originated from the complaint made in January 2023 by a victim, 14 years old at the time of the events, who said he met the psychologist during some information meetings organized at school. Once a relationship of trust with young patients, the specialist invited them to his office for meetings. Police found his computer and cell phone some chats on social media between the psychologist and some of his young patients. Initially he tried to teach some breathing techniques and then moved on to physical contact. The patients complained gropingbut the psychologist sometimes also lay down next to them on some mats that were in his office.

