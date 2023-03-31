Milan – A 35-year-old religion teacher was arrested for sexual abuse of 4- and 5-year-old children in a kindergarten in Milan. The arrest has been validated and the man was heard by the investigating judge Lorenza Pasquinelli in front of which he exercised the right not to answer.

The investigations of Unit for the protection of women and minors of the local police of Milan, coordinated by prosecutor Rosaria Stagnaro, started from the recommendation of some teachers and the educational services of the Municipality of Milan. The arrest was carried out in the act, thanks to environmental interceptions in the classroom. The teacher is in prison in San Vittore.

The man had already been transferred

He had already been transferred from another school for “suspicious behavior” on children, the teacher arrested 48 hours ago in Milan and accused of sexual abuse in a nursery school. This is what has been learned from the investigation by the prosecutor Rosaria Stagnaro and the Deputy Letizia Mannella.

The man, who was interrogated today and did not answer the investigating magistrate’s questions, was arrested in the act by agents of the Milan local police unit for the protection of women and minors who had planted bugs in the classroom after the reports received by the public prosecutor’s office at “weak people” department by other teachers. The investigators of the local Milanese police witnessed live the horrific violence that the teacher put in place on the children right away, already in the first hour of class. The prosecutors had no doubts why the images were eloquent. So the agents entered the school, being careful not to cause alarm among the children, and arrested the teacher.