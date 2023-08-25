Sexual abuse of 15-year-old student, 64-year-old educator arrested

He allegedly took advantage of his role as an educator to abuse a 15-year-old girl. A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of repeated sexual abuse of a young woman who had been entrusted to her for reasons of education, supervision and education. With him, the 15-year-old she had established a relationship since elementary school, within the Tivoli institute where she then also attended middle school.

Here the 64-year-old began to steal the young woman’s trust “even starting to compliment her on her physical appearance since she was in elementary school and persevering in such behavior even during the middle school years, to the point of inducing the minor to feel it ‘flattered’”, wrote the judge for preliminary investigations in the order with which he ordered the house arrest.

In evaluating the elements of the investigation collected against the man, who lives in Gallicano in Lazio, the judge considered the story of the minor to be linear and coherent. The parents’ ability to intercept anomalies in some of the girl’s behaviors was crucial. They immediately turned to the police officers of the Tiburtino police station, reporting what happened.

The request for house arrest is aimed at avoiding the risk of recurrence of the crime, since it cannot be excluded “that the suspect, precisely by virtue of his work activity, has approached and/or will approach other minors, in order to establish the same relationships with them illicit,” wrote the magistrate.