British police have confirmed that new allegations have emerged of sexual abuse towards Jeffrey Epstein is Ghislaine Maxwell, following the advances contained in a Channel 4 report.

The American billionaire died in prison in 2019: according to what emerged from the investigations, he committed suicide by hanging himself in the cell where he was serving a sentence resulting from a plea bargain for violence against some girls.

The English entrepreneur Ghislaine Maxwell, who has always declared herself a stranger to the charges, could instead go to trial in New York next fall.

The new elements against the couple, according to the British police, would concern abuses committed in a period of time “over a decade”.