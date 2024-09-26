Suddenly everything happened very quickly. The Federal Ministry for Family Affairs needed almost a whole year to put the key points for the legal anchoring of the office of the “Independent Commissioner for Issues of Child Sexual Abuse” (UBSKM) into the form of a draft bill. In April 2024, almost two and a half years after the corresponding announcement in the coalition agreement of the traffic light parties, the “Law to Strengthen Structures Against Sexual Violence Against Children and Young People” went to the association consultation. Less than two months later, the proposal passed the cabinet. No proposal for changes from those involved and those affected had found their way into the draft bill.