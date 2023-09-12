A report from the University of Zurich has documented 1,002 cases of sexual abusemostly minors, in the Swiss Catholic Church since the mid-20th century, and the authors of the study indicated that they would only be “the tip of the iceberg”since many were not reported or the evidence was destroyed.

The report, the first on abuses in the Church taking place in the Central European country (where a third of the population is Catholic and 20% Protestant), was presented today at the Zurich university, and is part of the research that the university itself Swiss episcopal conference began in June.

The study of church archives, led by historians Monika Fommann and Marietta Meier, revealed 921 victims, of which at least three quarters were minors (in 12% of the incidents the age of the person who suffered the abuse is not specified), indicated the Swiss news agency ATS.

The study also counts 510 perpetrators of these abusesmostly committed in pastoral activities with parishioners such as confessions, religion classes or activities with children and youth groups.

Another environment where numerous abuses were committed was training and social assistance, so at least one 30% of the abuses were committed in homes, schools, Catholic boarding schools and other similar establishments.

just un 2% of confirmed cases occurred in religious orders and similar communities, the study indicated.

The authors of the investigation indicated that many other cases of abuse could be found if access is gained to archives not yet studied in religious communities, diocesan bodies and Catholic schools, among other sources.

In at least two Swiss dioceses it has been possible prove the destruction of documents, which could have eliminated evidence about other abuses.

The Swiss bishops’ conference admitted last weekend that it had launched an investigation into alleged concealment of cases of sexual abusefollowing a letter addressed to the apostolic nuncio in Switzerland, Martin Krebs, in which the existence of these cases and their negligent management were denounced.

The bishop of Chur (capital of the southeastern canton of Grisons), Joseph Bonnemain, is leading the ecclesiastical investigation, although the accusations on abuses themselves are in the hands of the Swiss police and public prosecutors’ offices.



According to the Swiss press, some of these abuses They were committed in the diocese of Lausanne-Geneva-Freiburg (west of the country).

EFE

