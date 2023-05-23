Sexual abuse by clergy of the Catholic Church in the US state of Illinois is much greater than previously assumed. Not 103 clergy – as the church said earlier – but 451 have committed acts of violence against some 2,000 children since 1950.

The state’s attorney general announced this at a press conference on Tuesday about the preliminary report of the investigation. “I hope this report sheds more light on the abusers and how they abused their position of power and damaged the trust of innocent children, as well as the church leadership that covered up the abuse,” prosecutor Kwame Raoul said. “The perpetrators may never be held accountable in a court of law, but by naming them here, we hold them accountable publicly. Hopefully it helps the victims in the coping process. They have suffered in silence for so long.”

Raoul made it clear that in the period 1950-2019 in Illinois, at least 1,997 children were sexually abused by 451 clergy of the Catholic Church. The allegations of abuse date back decades and in some cases are against priests who have since died. There are approximately 3.5 million people in the state of Illinois who identify themselves as Catholic.

‘Insufficient research’

The preliminary report was drafted by Raoul’s predecessor, Lisa Madigan. It appears that the six dioceses in the state did not adequately investigate allegations of abuse and, in some cases, did not investigate or report to youth services at all. 26 percent of the allegations were found “credible” by the dioceses. In 74 percent of the cases, no investigation was carried out or the report was considered ‘unfounded’.

Justice does not accuse the church of withholding the names of clerics who allegedly committed abuse, but does report that the list of perpetrators is many times longer than the church previously announced. The report says the problems go beyond a lack of effort on the part of the Church: In some cases, the Church tried to antagonize prosecutors.

Even higher

The findings are called "astonishing" by the organization Snap, which assists victims of sexual abuse by clergy in America. At the same time, the organization believes that the actual numbers of victims are probably many times higher. "Until 2018, when the investigation began, church leadership kept abusers out of the picture, refusing to name them and admit the truth of victims. In a word, we find it disgusting that these supposed shepherds lie so blatantly."

Spokesperson for organization Snap

Snap is calling on other states to conduct a similar investigation into the dioceses in their area. Earlier, a large-scale report from the state of Pennsylvania from 2018 led to other American states, such as now Illinois, also starting their own investigation. In Pennsylvania, similar practices were involved. In the last 70 years, 300 clergy, including bishops, abused a total of 1,000 children there, according to the study.

