Sexual abstinence | Sex cannot be shared equally with everyone – Many young men suffer from a lack of sex, but the solution cannot be found in the digital world

According to research, men experience a greater lack of sex. Digital dating may exacerbate the experience of incompetence. The solution may be found in returning to making more contacts face-to-face.

Sexual inequality is more complicated than many other inequalities in society.

Take, for example, wealth differences. If money divides the world between the haves and the have-nots, it is relatively easy for society to intervene. Money can be redistributed from wealthier to poorer.