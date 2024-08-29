There is never any time to waste. Contact is made via social media or dating apps on day one, and things get serious on day two. Like in this case: “You are really beautiful,” writes a woman, sending an emoji with hearts. Eighteen-year-old David (name changed) had previously sent her a selfie. It is just after one in the morning. “Would you like us to share some hot nude photos now?” asks the woman. There is also a heart and a monkey emoji covering its eyes. No reaction. She asks: “David? Still there?” And, as a further suggestion: “The last time I had sex was a very long time ago and I admit that I really want it right now. Are you still there?”