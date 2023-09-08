Sexpo | “We cannot accept” – Students criticize the lack of communication about the executive director’s rape story

According to the students, Sexpo’s board has not been in contact with them since executive director Tommi Paalanen’s criminal suspicions became public. According to the chairman of Sexpo’s board, the claim is false.

Sexpo foundation 45-year-old executive director Tommi from Paala accused of rape and spying. The crimes are suspected to have targeted one person.

The sexual crime trial began this week in the Helsinki district court. The case was discussed in the courtroom on Tuesday and Wednesday. The processing will continue on Tuesday of next week.

Some of the students of the Sexpo foundation have prepared a joint statement to the board of the foundation, whose communication they are disappointed with.

Students do not appear in the statement by name because their education is still in progress. They also fear that taking a stand may affect their education. For the same reason, the students do not appear by name in this story.

“We had planned to send the statement signed with our own names by e-mail, but many of us started to fear for our degrees. Sexpo’s training costs thousands of euros. However, we can no longer remain silent about this – just stand quietly in the back row and accept. Then nothing will change,” says the Sexpo student interviewed by HS.

Organized by Sexpo education in the topics of sexuality and human relationships. The starting points for the trainings are, among other things, diversity and sexual rights.

Sexpo’s continuing professional education in sexology enables you to study to become a sex counselor, sex educator, sex therapist or clinical sexologist.

of students according to Sexpo’s board, they have not been in contact with them regarding Paalanen’s criminal case since information about criminal suspicions became public in February. This is what students find special.

“It is worrisome that the board of the foundation has so far given its executive director full confidence – citing the fact that it is the executive director’s private life,” the students write in their statement.

According to the student interviewed by HS, the incident has undermined trust in Sexpo.

“At the moment, I don’t dare to say that I study at Sexpo. It feels awkward.”

According to the students, it is difficult for them to accept Sexpo’s activities because, in their view, the foundation does not act in accordance with their own values.

“We expect Sexpo to take a more ethical approach and communicate more openly about the matter to students. We also cannot accept the fact that the foundation is silent on the matter in the direction of its students and customers.”

The students hope that Sexpo’s board would openly inform them about the matter.

HS did not reach Chairman of the board of Sexpo Tiia Forsström to comment on the matter on Friday during the day, but he came back to the matter in the evening by email after HS had already reported on the students’ criticism.

According to Forsström, the claim that Sexpo had not been in contact with the students about criminal suspicions against the foundation’s executive director is not true. According to Forsström, a letter about the matter was sent to all students on March 14. Forsström also sent the letter for HS to see.

“We take the matter very seriously, both as an expert organization in our field and as Paalanen’s employer,” said the letter sent on behalf of Sexpo’s management team and training team.

According to the letter, Sexpo’s intention was not to convey that it considers sexual crimes a private matter. However, according to the letter, Paalasen had the trust of the government in March.

“If, in the light of our information, we had reason to suspect that Paalanen had violated the law or Sexpo’s core values, Paalanen would of course not be able to continue in his position,” the letter explained.

In the letter, media reporting on the subject was criticized and handling of the subject in public was viewed with reservations.

“With our scarce public communication line, we strive to ensure that the situation affects Sexpo’s services, customers and students as little as possible.”

In the letter, the students were also offered the opportunity to discuss the matter. According to Forsström, there are still opportunities available and he also assures that “calling things by their real names will not affect students’ graduation in any situation”.

foundation states on its website that it has been working since 1969 to promote sexual well-being in Finland. The activity covers various services, such as counseling, therapy, consulting and training.

On Sexpo’s website, Paalanen has defined himself as an international expert on sexual rights and ethics. He has worked at Sexpo on sexual policy and was responsible for the foundation’s international cooperation.

Paalanen has also served as the chairman of the sexual rights working group of the World Sexual Health Organization (WAS).

The news was supplemented on 8 September at 20:05 with the comments of Tiia Forsström, the chairman of Sexpo’s board.