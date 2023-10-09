Sexpo | Sexpo’s executive director, who was convicted of spying, is stepping down from his position

Tommi Paalanen, executive director of the Sexpo foundation, was sentenced on Monday for spying. Now he is stepping down from his position.

About spying executive director of the convicted Sexpo foundation Tommi Paalanen retreats from his task.

He will start in his place as executive director Patricia Thesleff.

Sexpo tells about it in its press release. The matter was previously reported, among other things Evening newspaper.

The District Court of Helsinki acquitted Paalanen on Monday on rape charges, but sentenced him to a 60-day fine for spying. According to the public statement, Paalanen had sexual intercourse with the victim’s anus and filmed her sleeping naked.

Sexpo states on its website that it has been working since 1969 to promote sexual well-being in Finland. The activity covers various services such as counseling, therapy, consulting and training.

According to Sexpo, the foundation has been in the headlines because of the case, even though Paalanen has been accused as a private individual.

“According to Finnish labor legislation, a judgment that is not yet legally binding, nor a judgment on a criminal case that did not take place during working hours, is not valid as a basis for terminating an employment relationship,” the release says.

In addition, the announcement talks about the importance of consent for the foundation in all sexual activities. The principle is also central to everyone working at Sexpo, the release says.

“Sexpo does not impersonate its executive director, and over five decades of work to promote sexual well-being continues as it has until now,” says the chairman of Sexpo’s board of directors in the press release Tiia Forsström.