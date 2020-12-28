Mumbai’s famous sexual affairs expert Dr. Mahinder Vaasta passed away on Monday. He was 96. He used to write the column ‘Ask the sexpart’ (ask the expert on sexual matters) in the ‘Mumbai Mirror’ newspaper for the past 15 years. Wasta used to entertain and entertain his readers with humorous answers.

His children said in a statement, ‘Father was a man of many dimensions. He lived a wonderful life and lived on his own terms. ‘ In a country where it is considered inappropriate to talk openly on sexual matters, there were many fans of Vasta. Mumbai Mirror editor Meenal Baghel tweeted, ‘Sexpart is gone’.

Advocacy for sexual counseling and education program

Dr. Mahinder Vaasta used to write articles for Mumbai Mirror. He wrote the article for the final edition of the newspaper from the start of the newspaper in 2005 to nine days before the interval. Vasta, the son of a military doctor, was a gynecologist during the early 40 years of his career. He was also associated with the Family Planning Association of India as a consultant. She had advocated for a sexual counseling and education program.