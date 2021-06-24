Sexologist Emily Morse (Emily Morse) named a key question that should be asked to a partner in order to have perfect sex with him. Writes about this portal Led Bible.

As the specialist said, this phrase sounds simple: “Do you like it?” According to Morse, this is “one of the hottest things” and “the key to sexual success,” as it allows your partner to tell if he likes your actions, and also gives him the opportunity to say how you can improve them.

The expert explained that some people think that their partner intuitively knows their sexual desires, but this is not always the case. If you tell him that he is doing something right, it will lead to more pleasure, deepen the connection and improve communication in other areas of life.

Earlier, Emily Morse named ways to diversify intimate life in the summer. So, one of the ways to make sex life brighter and more interesting, the specialist called nude bathing. It allows people to “feel alive,” she said. Secondly, she advised to try to have sex on the street. She explained that a change of scenery can “work wonders”, the main thing is not to catch the eye of anyone, the specialist said.